By Ezra Ukanwa, ABUJA

STAKEHOLDERS in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have called on the Minister of FCT to desist from tampering with the monthly allocations of the area councils.

They said doing so as a result of political affiliations would stifle development in the rural communities.

Speaking with journalists, in Abuja, Mr. Danjuma Tanko Dara, an elder statesman, who spoke on behalf of other stakeholders said instead of tampering with the allocations of area councils, the government should be working out modalities to increase the allocations.

According to him, there is no way rural communities can be properly developed if adequate funds are not given to the council chairmen to manage the communities at the grassroots and impact the indigenous people.

Dara said that the decline in the remittance of council allocation is unacceptable and that it must be clear to the minister of FCT to know and understand that the allocations shared at the federal level and Abuja are only meant for area council projects and not for federal projects.

“Hence there are several federal projects all over the states in Nigeria that are not relying on state government’s allocation or local government council. I want to call on the FCT lawmakers to go through the management of FCT allocation and ensure that it is used for what it has been allocated for.

“Is it not surprising that surrounding communities near and far are extremely cut off from social amenities, especially, portable water, good roads, hospitals, and schools among other basic amenities?

“There is the need for the government to improve on the monthly allocations of the area councils because the money is very important to take governance closer to the people at the grassroots and ensure that they have improved living standards through the provision of basic amenities,” he said.

He stressed that the area councils are of the same status as state local governments, thus counting constitutionality among the local governments of the federation.

“So whoever is in charge of FCT is not constituted to control the resources of the FCT, as it is the responsibility of the area council to have access to their allocations for the development of the entire FCT.

“The appointment of the minister is not constitutional for him to tamper with the area councils allocations. So it would be very unfair for the ruling party to think of saying that they will withhold the allocations of the councils that are governed by the opposition party because they are not members of the same party.

“We want to say that the people of Abuja will continue to go with the government that is for the people, and any undemocratic behaviour of any administration will be resisted immediately by the people of Abuja,” he said.

Dara further said that it would be very unfair to deny the area councils their allocations because the area councils are the grassroots government and are closer to the people and can reach rural communities which cannot be reached by the central government.

“I want to state clearly that the FCT minister does not know anywhere in Abuja other than the developed areas, even the previous FCT ministers did not know anywhere in Abuja apart from the developed areas.

“So, you will not be surprised that there are some communities in FCT where simple drinking water, no good road, and health centers are not available. This is a result of the autocratic system of administration by the incumbent government, which can be described as a fraud to the constitution.

“That is why there is the urgent need to have a constituted democratic administration of the same status with states right before it gets otherwise, hence the imposed administrators called ministers are organised looters of allocations meant to better the lives of the people,” he said.

RELATED NEWS