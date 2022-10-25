…..TikTok challenge winner Olajide Abisola grabs N500,000

It was all fun and excitement as one of the fast rising Nigerian Musicians, Spenta, brought together industry big shots to his first ever listening party and prize giving event.

The listening party hosted by the CEO of Akwaamaka Music, High Chief Stanley Chukuwudi Obodoagwu (Ezeudo Gburugburu of Ihiala) held over the weekend at a private apartment in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos.

The epoch-making event was anchored by Big Smart and Nedu Wazobia. It also boosted of top music stars and producers in the likes of Reekado Banks, Magnito and more.

Spenta’s Hakuna Matata had offered music lovers the opportunity to win a cash prize of N500,000 in its Hakuna Matata TikTok challenge and Olajide Abisola, a final year student of Theatre Arts emerged the overall winner.

Spenta, born Ifeanyi Kingsley Adaoji, started his music career as a choir boy and can play all musical instruments.

Hakuna Matata, is a Swahili term which literarily translates to “No wahala”. The song is a mix of Hip Hop and Afro Beat.

The song was released under AkwaAmaka Music brand, a blossoming record label at the forefront of promoting young Nigerian artists.

Spenta’s new single, Asun will be dropping in a few weeks and will be streaming in all music platforms.

