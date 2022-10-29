Fast rising musical act, Michael Somtochukwu Odiachi, now called Speccific has announced the official tracklist for his upcoming ep titled ‘Baby boy republic’ scheduled for release on the 17th of November 2022.

All is set and all eyes and ears can’t wait for Thursday the 17th of November 2022, as one of the most anticipated projects of 2022 by Speccific titled ‘Baby boy republic’ would be released and the singer has released the official tracklist for this project.

‘Baby boy republic’ has been confirmed to be a 5 track ep that has so many rated young creatives put in so much work while collaborating with with Speccific on this project.

The announcement was made by the singer himself who took to his social media platform today, Monday, October 24, 2022, to make the announcement in a post on Instagram.

“I want to thank everyone that has been following and supporting me from the very beginning and those that joined along this journey. I am super excited about this new project of mine coming from deep down in my heart to your ears. I’ve been working tirelessly for months on this project and it’s finally here! Please bring your forks and knives, it’s almost time to feast.

He, however, added: “So, you guys know I can’t do this alone, I will be needing all the support I can get from everyone. Either by telling your friends and family, sharing my music on your stories, creating contents for me or anyhow you feel you can support this will be really appreciated. Thank you again. BBR”

