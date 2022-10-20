Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, Nollywood actor, Mr. Macaroni, and artiste, Folarin Falana aka Falz on Thursday led procession to mark the #EndSARS 2nd anniversary at the Lekki Tollgate.

Others personalities present to mark the memorial of the Lekki shooting include Feyikemi Abudu and other youths.

The police were present at the venue and seen firing teargas at some of the youths staging a walk around the tollgate.

The firing of teargas to disperse the youths caused chaos for some moments with many scampering for safety.