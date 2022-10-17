…supports Recommendation of Wabara-led BoT

The Southern Solidary Movement for Good Governance has applauded former President Goodluck Jonathan for throwing his weight behind the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa candidate.

The former President had expressed his willingness and readiness to work with Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa Okowa. President Goodluck Jonathan lifted the hand of the Governor of Delta State and prophetically called him “Our Incoming Vice President.”

Ambassador Ben Adhuze, the Director of Mobilization and Publicity of the Southern Movement, at the weekend stated that; “Our group commends the former President, Our leader, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, for proving again that he is a cut above most of the political leaders we have today. Unlike many others who play politics of bitterness and vendetta, he thinks about the common good and welfare of all Nigerians. Without bias and sentiment, it is clear that the right man and party to lead our nation from the chaos the APC brings is the PDP with the experienced and broadminded Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa at the helm of Affairs.”

In addition, the President of the Movement, Stanley Edokpolo, called on all leaders of southern extraction to “take the queue from our National Leader to save our country. This country cannot go on if we continue to fight amongst ourselves. We must rise above ethnic and religious bigotry to deliver Atiku as the next President of Nigeria. We do not support the propaganda of “Not Another Fulani Man” going around our region. We must stop this malevolent myth spread by people whose aim is winning an election regardless of its impact on the future of Nigeria’s unity and development. Atiku Abubakar and the PDP are the best options for the country right now. Regardless of ethnicity, we must show him that we are ready to work with him so long as he is prepared to work for the interest of all Nigerians”.

Hon. Timothy Sule, The Vice Chairman of The Southern Solidarity Movement for Good Governance, commended the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike for stating his acceptance of the Presidential Candidate, saying that; “I want to use this opportunity to thank Governor Nyesom Wike for declaring his support for the PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa. Governor Wike’s bone of contention is for the South to be well represented. I want to appeal to all stakeholders to work together to see an amicable resolution to the crisis. Furthermore, I would like to state that we at the Southern Solidarity Movement support the BoT’s recommendation of Ayu staying until after the election because anything short of this will be highly disruptive to the success of our endorsed candidate.”

He added, “We are mobilizing at least 10 million votes for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar from the Southern region to show that Nigeria can no longer labour under the burden of ethnic bigotry and discrimination. Enough of the spread of lies and folly against the North or Fulani. We are one nation, and now Alhaji Atiku Abubakar is the most prepared and qualified candidate to lead us. We, therefore, call on all leaders, youths , women and other eligible voters in our region to give their support to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the leader of a formidable team to rescue our country.”

Meanwhile, the Southern Solidary Movement for Good Governance has called for support for the Delta State PDP Governorship Candidate for the 2023 governorship Election, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, describing him as the best man to pilot the affairs of the state as from next year.