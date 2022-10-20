By Emma Una, Calabar

RURAL women in the South South on Thursday said lack of land and credit facilities from banks are major challenges inhibiting them from producing food in large quantities and called for assistance from government and nongovernmental organizations

The women who gathered I’m Calabar including representatives from Ebonyi and Benue states called on the national assembly to expedite action on the Bill for a change in the land tenure system in the country to favour women in land ownership like the men.

Deaconess Victoria Ihesulor, Chairperson of event and National Women Wing of Christian Association of Nigeria , CAN, who spoke at the 2022 United Nations Day of Rural Women stated that women are champions in food production and form seventy percent of the population in agriculture who provide food for the family , community, states and country and should be encouraged.

“women are the engine of every community by producing good for the wellbeing of everyone in the society and should be given the needed assistance to change their situation and give them leverage to produce more food and also sell to raise an income”

She said snake bites, old age, poor health and flooding are wreck havoc on the women and their crops and should be accorded the right of place in the community

“The women over labour in their farms such that going to farm the next day is always difficult but they have to go to make sure that there is food on the table and some left for them to sell and earn an income”

Mr Lansana Wonneh the United Nations Country Representative for Nigeria called on the women to imbibe technology and new innovation in agriculture to make them more productive and boost their food production.

” I want all of us here today, be it government, nongovernmental organizations, churches and all to make a commitment before the rural women to make policy changes that can improve on the welfare of rural women”

He said “every policy of government should fairly treat the rural women because fundamentally for any society to grow every segment of the society should be equitably treated and the rural women are an important segment of the society”

He assured that the United Nations will continue to develop sustainable partnership with policies and programme for rural women to give them valid assistance to produce more food

Mr Nathaniel Nkor, the Director Extension Services Cross River State Ministry of Agriculture told the women that organic food production is a cheap and beneficial way of growing crops and admonished them to make sure they imbibe the emerging trend

“To forestall diseases and high cost by using chemicals you have to make sure you use organic fertliser in your farms and not chemicals which are not very healthy for the soil and human body”