NNEWI- THE Indigenous People of Biafra IPoB, has distanced itself from the alleged murder of four soldiers in Enugu State and those murdered in Umunze, describing the alleged latest allegation against it as one of the many destructive lies being peddled against it by Nigerian security agents.

The pro-Biafra group described as most reckless, senseless and unfounded and accusations linking it with the murder of the soldiers in Enugu and Anambra States respectively.

A statement by IPoB’s Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful entitled, IPoB has nothing to do with the recent murder of security personnel in Biafra land, that ordinarily, it would not have dissipated time responding to such allegation after weeks of the incident or joining issue with the people behind the allegation, but it has become very imperative for it to respond because of a viral video being circulated by officials of the Nigerian Army where its name was mentioned.

IPoB’s statement read, “In view of the recent murder of four Nigeria soldiers in Enugu State as well as those in Anambra State, which were accompanied by the most reckless and senseless accusations against IPOB as being behind the attacks, it has become very imperative to caution the Nigerian Arny and government to desist from such unfounded and false accusations against the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

“One of such irresponsible and false accusation is contained in a viral video from Nigerian Army personnel who was heard openly mentioning, IPOB by name in the said video trending online.

“It is a common phenomenon that Nigeria Government and their security agencies are quick to point accusing fingers at IPOB within minutes of any attack in the East without investigation. It is surprising that they haven’t linked IPOB to the insecurity ravaging Northern Nigeria.

“We understand that these are part of their cheap blackmail against the movement even when the State are mastermind most of the attacks. If the Government is not behind the attacks how come they know the attackers within minutes, without investigation. How come they cannot predict the many unresolved murder cases in Nigeria.

“We the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of the liberator Mazi Nnamdi Okwuchukwu Kanu, condemns the reckless murder of Nigeria soldiers, but at the same time caution the Nigeria Army to stop accessing IPOB members falsely. We are not responsible for the attacks and killings, we are not blood suckers like the people who have made the Northern unlivable.

“Nigeria Army and their Government are only carrying out media propaganda and blackmail against IPOB in an effort to stop the Biafra agitation, but they will fail. Nigeria Government and their Court know that IPOB is not involved in the attacks and killings of security agents and attacks on Institutions. That is why no Court in Nigeria have been able to convict any of the prosecuted IPOB members.

“We are shocked that in spite of the glaring facts that IPoB does not involve in such violent activities, the Nigeria government has continued arresting, persecuting, and extra judicially executing IPOB members, while unconditionally releasing and compensating Northern terrorists and bandits.

“We have remained a peaceful movement seeking for freedom and Independence of Biafra people in spite of all the persecutions and provocations rom the hand of the Nigeria State, we can never chanfe because we are Igbo’s we abhor shedding of blood. But we shall not take any blackmail from the government just because they hate our resolve to get Biafra at all cost, but most importantly through peaceful agitation.

“The Nigerian Army must stop linking IPOB with the killing of their men because of their evil agenda and hatred against Ndigbo and Biafra agitation championed by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB members.

“By tagging every Igbo man and woman as IPOB and ESN members, the Nigerian government and its security apparatus have created the enabling ground to justify their ongoing extra judicial executions of Igbo people which simply amount to ethnic cleansing.

“More so, their decision to make some of their soldiers on duty in Biafra land expendables to achieve their evil plan and justify their military siege and assault on the unarmed people in their State sponsored terrorism, they blackmail every Igbo man as IPoB member that must he eliminated. The more the Nigeria terrorist sponsoring government and their compromised Army try hard to blackmail IPOB, the more they rub their integrity in the mud.

“The viral video of the Nigeria Army personnel openly acussing IPOB of being responsible for the death of four of their men in Enugu State recently is nothing, but a cheap blackmail. We demand an International and independent investigation on all the killings going on in Biafraland so as to unmask the killers and their sponsors.

“As for us in IPOB and ESN our hands are clean from all the government and theur security agents accusations. We take responsibility for our actions. Our focus is to get ride of terrorists in our forest and our bushes who are raping our women, killing our farmers, and destroying our farms. On killing of security men and burning of Institutions, in Biafra land, the Nigeria government, and her foot soldiers should be held responsible.”