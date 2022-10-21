By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi state coordinator of the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) QS Abubakar Kabir Shagari, on Thursday, presented certificates to 7 existing companies in Kebbi state.

The MANCAP presentations was held in Birnin Kebbi at the SONs office was attended by all the beneficiaries, in his speech, the state coordinator said that the standard organisation of Nigeria has the mandate to ensure that products manufactured here in Nigeria and those coming into the country from foreign nations must be certified to have met the required standards, as such every product that does not carry the SON eagle is not registered and certified therefore under the law the product is substandard and will not be allowed into Nigerian markets.

He added that companies must first apply for MANCAP before going into production because SON will subject them to test and a series of corrections until their products meet the standards “the companies before us went through processes and corrections before they get here today, I want to tell that we have today certified your products as standard, but note that, the certificate is subject to renewal after three years and you will witness routine checks on your products to ensure you maintain the standard which will qualify you for yet another certification he said.

He stressed that products both onshore and offshore are under the regulations of standards organisations of Nigeria therefore the public should take note of that as they are as well required to check the expiry or best-before date of any product before buying it.

He mentioned, Mubadala rice mills, 313 delicious bakery bread, Rufaidah Orange drinks, Oasis bakery, Sidi integrated limited Zuru, Madina rice mills Sajo rice mills and Damana global ventures as beneficiaries, while urging them to see the certificate as a challenge to do more, he calls on other potential companies to get the MANCAP before commencing production.

One of the beneficiaries, who is also the CEO of Mubadala rice mills, Ibrahim Alkali thanked SON for the certifications, he call on others to follow suit to ensure that Nigerians consume and buy standard products he said getting to this stage has not been easy as they were almost constantly visited by SON and had gone through series of test before getting the MANCAP.