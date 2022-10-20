Gov. Chukwuma Soludo on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constituted Local Government Service Commission in Anambra.

Soludo, who performed the ceremony at the Governor’s Lodge, charged members of the Commission to reposition the sector.

“We want to go back to the Local Government system because it has not been anywhere near where its supposed to be,” he said.

Soludo said he envisaged a local government that would deliver effective service to the people in terms of structure and being the representative in the grassroots.

.

He said development of the State would not be driven by the state government alone, but also by active participation of the local government system such that markets and other institutions had roles to play.

The governor said that he was pleased to inaugurate the team, as members were carefully selected based on experience and knowledge.

“The JAAC committee has a limited technical job which is simply to manage joint domiciled accounts. That’s their important and technical responsibility.

“In matters of appointment, promotion and transfer; the entire system of the Local Government needs to work, and that lies with you.

“We are determined to invigorate and delegate responsibilities to the local governments so that they can be more responsible from waste management and a host of others.

“Congratulations and commiserations, to manage in difficult times when resources are lean because of the weight of the job that awaits you,” he said.

The committee is chaired by Chief Ifeanyi Ezeaka, with Mr Azubuike Okoye, Mr Edwin Okafor, Prof. Ngozi Ewuim, Mrs Anthonia Tabansi-Okoye as members. (NAN)