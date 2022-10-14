Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, has condemned the killing of three members of the Anambra State Vigilante Group.

Soludo also reassured Anambra citizens of his resolve to weed out criminal elements in the state at all costs.

He made the declaration in a statement made available to newsmen in Awka by Mr Christian Aburime, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor.

The governor condemned the killing of three operatives of Anambra State Vigilante who were on official duty at Nkwo, Igboukwu, Aguata Council Area of Anambra by gunmen.

Soludo promised that the victims who were identified as Mr Emeka Okeke, Mr. Nnayelu Orizu and Chukwuma Ubaego would be avenged.

Soludo condemned the killings and reiterated that those responsible for the killing of the three Vigilante operatives would be fished out wherever they were to face justice.

“This particular act of killing is inhuman and totally unacceptable.

“The perpetrators will surely not go scot-free as we are fully determined to fish them out to pay dearly for their crimes.” Soludo reassured.

The statement disclosed that the government was closing up on those who attacked Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah’s convoy and some security personnel.

He assured that the actors would soon be brought to face the full wrath of the law.

The statement said that Soludo commiserated with the families of the deceased and Igboukwu Community.

He assured the public that the death of the Vigilante operatives would not be in vain.