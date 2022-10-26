…gives hope to investors, others

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS the Buhari-led administration remains poised to diversify the economy through the solid minerals sector, the Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, NGSA, Wednesday, disclosed production of 1:2000000 (1:2M) scale litho-structural Map of Nigeria.

The Director General, NGSA, Dr Abdulrazaq Garba, made the disclosure in an opening remark during a review of the litho-structural Map 2022.

Garba said with this Map, Nigeria is at par with her counterparts across the world and this makes it easier for mineral exploration in the country

He further stated that investors would be more attracted to the Nigerian solid minerals sector as the map would be a guide to their activities and enhance their operation on exploration and exploitation.

He said it is important to provide vital information needed to allow people to come into the sector.

He also made it known it is the first litho-structural Map in Nigerian mining history, and a major achievement by NGSA as far as diversification is concerned.

He said: “The Nigerian Geological Survey Agency, NGSA, has undertaken to provide 1:2000000 (1.2M) scale litho-structural Map of Nigeria.

“This is the first edition Map which brings into focus the structural architecture of the Nigerian basement and basin succession.”

He also explained that, “This map product has utilized the national airborne magnetic and radiometric datasets to build and constrain the structural geometry and lithological association leveraging on the previous 1:2M Geological map editions.”

“Most of the advanced countries have this litho-structural Map and Nigeria also is also going to have it.”

However, the NGSA boss said by doing this the word diversification means NGSA focuses more on the industry as a lot of investors coming into the country ask for “our reports and go through our reports, and the challenge in summary of the feedback we get from them is that our reports are too big.

“So in planning of report we have to change that because geological survey is the bridge between the academia and the industry so we have to match the two so as to be able present for implementation, thematic products that would befit for profit.”

Meanwhile, he said with the litho-structural Map, it is a major boost of investors’ hope in the Nigerian mining sector, which would be showcased at the 2022 edition of the Nigerian Mining Week on November 1, 2022 in Abuja.

In his message to investors and potential investors, he said, “Doing it the way it should be done is very critical for this country to move forward.

“And part of what we are doing is to ensure that doing it the right way is met, and with the hope of influx of investors ask for the data. So many foreign investors ask for these data.

“Our recent efforts in the sector has given more confidence to foreign investors because they believe we are generating the right type of information that is required in the sector currently, and that is why they are coming. The number of investors that has come in is very impressive.

“There is hope for this country if it is the right way.”

However, he added that data is a continuous processing and NGSA will keep on generating data.

