By Gabriel Ewepu and Ezra Ukanwa

THE Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, Thursday, promised mega outting on 2022 Nigeria Mining Week from November 1-3, 2022.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja, Adegbite, explained that the 6th edition of the Mining Week would highlight giant strides of the Buhari-led administration through the mineral sector as one of the cardinal drivers of the diversification agenda.

He also said, among other issues, the Mining week would provide a platform where key issues to be discussed such as accessing green renewable energy, while allowing us to keep in line with the environment.

He said: “Social and Governance (ESG) global standards. We shall also deliberate on the acquisition of bankable geoscientific data, the efficient and transparent mineral title administration processes, as well as downstream opportunities in the Mining Sector and the Nigerian Mineral value-chain Regulations, 2021.

“Indeed, the future minerals are globally recognized as vital for the economic wellbeing of the world’s major and emerging economies, as they are essential for producing new energies and technologies.

“These minerals primarily comprise of copper, cobalt, lithium, nickel, platinum group minerals, and to a lesser extent, aluminum, chromium, graphite, manganese, rare earth elements, and zinc. Over the next two decades, the mineral demand from electric vehicles and battery storage is predicted to grow astronomically.

“Thus, the development of these minerals or the lack thereof will determine the economic strength or weakness of a developing nation like Nigeria. The scope of the event would encompass the following: An overview of the current policy framework for the sustainable development of the solid minerals sector.

“To explore the sustainable investment opportunities available to investors in the Nigerian Mining Sector; To highlight the potential and current challenges faced in the mining sector; To discuss access to finance for bankable mining projects.”

Similarly, the National President, Miners Association of Nigeria, MAN, Musa Muhammad, said: “The aim of this conference, therefore, is to give in details, the state of our preparedness to host the World and engage in robust conversations for three days, starting from 1″ November, 2022, here in Abuja, Nigeria.”

Similarly, one of the partners and head of mining sector for PwC, Habeeb Jaiyeola, in the event, “some of the matters which we’ll be discussing will have to showcase the successes that the mining sector in Nigeria has recorded over the years especially during this current administration, where we will be able to showcase those mineral resources that have been able to be developed and the excitement that the Nigerian mining sector has built both locally and globally as well.”

