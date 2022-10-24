By DAMIAN AJAYI

NIGERIA is a multi-ethnic and religious country, comprising over 200 different ethnic groups and languages. Islam and Christianity are the two major religions in Nigeria with the largest followers. Interestingly, Nigeria as a country has the highest population of Muslims and Christians in Africa.

Ethnopolitical and religious violence, terrorism, kidnapping and banditry have been on an alarming increase in the last 10 years in Nigeria, and it is worrisome that it is evolving into larger dynamics of crime and insecurities of lives and properties in Nigeria. From Boko Haram, ISWAP, and ANSARU in Northern Nigeria to IPOB, unknown gunmen, rising secessionist agitations, and identity crises in the South, the Nigerian state has recorded a terrifying number of deaths and injuries in recent times from bombings of churches and mosques, kidnappings of innocent Nigerians, prominent religious leaders, and even policemen.

Other incidences of banditry, bombing or burning of Federal Government institutions and facilities, including confrontational attacks on the Nigerian Military and the Nigerian Police Force, call for concern as hundreds of thousands of people have lost their lives and most Nigerians do not feel safe.“ I must commend the Nigerian military and all paramilitary and government agencies for the efforts committed to keeping Nigeria as a country.

Most political analysts and observers in Nigeria seem to think that more effective military operational tactics coupled with higher manpower and bombardment will go a long way in tackling the security challenges in the country, but observations and studies coupled with emerging dynamics of the security challenges show that Protracted Social Conflict, PSC, as coined by Edward Azar may be multi-dimensional and multi-faceted, intertwined with other causes such as structural functionalism, identity crisis, marginalisation, struggle for resource control, ethnicity and economic underdevelopment.

It’s essential to explore these themes to have a holistic grasp of what confronts us as a country. Beyond this, it is also essential we examine the submissions of Johan Vincent Galthung in his work “Theory of Peace”, where in distinguishing between positive and negative peace, he defined peace as being beyond the absence of violent or armed conflict between parties or groups but to include systems and institutions that facilitate collaborative and supportive relationships among parties or groups that foster peace.“

According to Johan Galtung, what he called “positive peace” can be achieved in ways such as restoration of relationships, the creation of social systems that serve the needs of the whole population, and the constructive resolution of conflict. In addition, he is of the view that: “Peace does not mean the total absence of any conflict. It means the absence of violence in all its forms and the unfolding of conflict in a constructive way. “Peace therefore exists where people are interacting non-violently and are managing their conflict positively—with respectful attention to the legitimate needs and interests of all concerned.”

Protracted social conflict (PSC) as Edward Azar termed it, “denotes hostile interactions between communal groups that are based on deep-seated racial, ethnic, religious, and cultural hatreds and that persist over long periods of time with sporadic outbreaks of violence; when a group’s identity is threatened or frustrated, intractable conflict is almost inevitable.”

As Edward Azar stated: “Reducing overt conflict requires a reduction in levels of underdevelopment. Groups that seek to satisfy their identity and security needs through conflict are in effect seeking change in the structure of their society. “Conflict prevention can be broken down into three classic types: Operational prevention, which uses tactical military and paramilitary confrontations and manpower operations in response to violent conflict; and structural prevention, which uses the political economy of a country to balance the economic disparities and inequalities to make it more resilient to conflict.

This can also be promoted through social welfare and support, public education, employment, poverty reduction and tax relief for poor families and the vulnerable in society; and systemic prevention, which includes using legislation, bye-laws, administrative laws, international laws, including effective administration of the criminal justice system and quasi judicialprocesses to build, promote and enforce frameworks and processes to prevent violent conflicts and promote justice, equity, and peace, particularly at the basic levels of social and communal co-existence and interaction in society.

“In terms of training, discipline, commitment to service, and practical skills, the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigeria Police, and all paramilitary services in Nigeria are among the best in the world. Their ability to keep Nigeria as one country is also one of their achievements over the years in our political history. Their participation in peacekeeping operations in the Congo, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea Bissau, Yugoslavia, World War 2, etc., adds credence to this.

There are plethora of legislation and laws in Nigeria that criminalise kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, arson, bombing, assaults, stealing, abduction, etc. Such laws include the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria(as amended), the Criminal Code Act and Penal Code Act, Anti-kidnapping Act 2020, The Terrorism Act 2011, Cybercrime Act 2015, Money Laundering Act, The Armed Forces Act, The Police Act 2020, EFCC Act 2004, ICPC Act, ACJA 2015, etc.

“In addition, there is a plethora of legislation and case laws regulating civil relations and promoting fairness, equity, and justice. We also have the laws and rules of various courts in Nigeria regulating procedures for civil enforcement of rights and duties. The Federal Government of Nigeria also has executive and administrative agencies in charge of social welfare, education, and public support, such as the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sport Development, the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, the Federal Ministry of Education, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, the Amnesty office under the Presidency, the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Universal Basic Education (UBE), NEMA, NSITF, and Rural Electrification Agencies.

These agencies also have sister agencies in all the 36 states in Nigeria. Therefore, it is safe to submit that the operational prevention level is not as poor and challenging as the systemic and structural operational levels presently in Nigeria.

