Nigerians have started reacting to the statement credited to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Many have taken to the micro-blogging site, (Twitter), to register their anger over Atiku’s statement.

Last week Atiku was alleged to have said that what an average Northerner needs was somebody who came from the north to become the president come 2023.

His words: “I know the whole of this country. I have built bridges across this country.

“I think what an average northerner needs, is somebody who is from the north, who also understands the other parts of Nigeria, and who has been able to build bridges across the rest of the country. This is what the northerner needs.

“He (the northerner) doesn’t need a Yoruba or an Igbo candidate. This is what the northerner needs. I stand before you as a pan-Nigerian of northern origin.”

But reacting to the above statement, OptimuS PrimE @gee_kayh opined: “Atiku is so un-charismatic!! 🤮. Speeches are always sooo boring”.

David Titiloye @DavidTitiloye: “Why should we choose you, speak to the Northerners directly”, Atiku: The average Northerner should choose me because I’m one of you (affinity & trust) but I’m a Pan-Nigerian and a bridge builder, you don’t need a yoruba ‘candidate’ (Emi lokan) or igbo ‘candidate’ (it’s our turn)”

Ikechukwu Ifeatu @IkechukwuIfeatu: “Nothing but the truth, Wike is right Atiku must apologiz a presidential candidate is promoting ethnic violence.”

20.10.2020 We will NEVER Forget @exploitsfemi027: “@atiku please sir, why do you call yourself a unifier and a bridgebuilder? Can you please explain it to me in 2 sentences?”

Grant Ezeronye @GEzeronye: “Atiku is definitely playing ethnic card. Why do you like to tell lies?”

@louisfego @louisfego2: “Replying to @atiku, You’re a TRIBAL BIGOT and a DIVIDER. Your statements oozes segregation”

Joachim Okhai @joachim_Okhai: “2023: A MAN WITH A MIXTURE OF CORRUPTION, STEALING, AND ETHNIC BIGOTRY CANNOT BE THE NEXT PRESIDENT OF NIGERIA.

“In case you have questions on my submission please know that I didn’t gazette Atiku, National Assembly did.”