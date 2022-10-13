By Ada Osadebe

Music executive, Soso Soberekon has broken his silence on the arrest of Harrysong, who is set to be released from police custody after he tendered an apology to him.

Recall the music executive had filed a lawsuit against Harrysong for allegedly that he hired assassins to kill him in Port Harcourt.

meanwhile, 38-year-old, Harrysong has reportedly apologized to Soso at the state Commissioner of Police’s office today, claiming he made the allegation under pressure.

Sharing his side of the story, Soso Soberekon went on an Instagram live session with Daddy freezes revealing that he had dropped all charges against him, adding that he felt sad knowing that the singer slept in the cell, adding he had to fly in from London to close the case, as the case was likely to be charged to court.

Soso also claimed, the air personality, Nedu who is among the host of Wazobia FM 94.1, earlier before the interview came out, told him what Harrysong had planned to do in the program, urging him, that the video was not going to be released, but was not surprised when the video came out.

He said,

“I don’t want to go hard on Harry, but I will go hard on some other people, I know why, Harry is my brother, and we have had an history together.”

“I got the preformation before the interview dropped from Nedu himself, I hate fake people, but I won’t say Nedu is a good guy.”

“Nudu sent me a message, that he had something to tell me, I know I’m a clean person, and no one can blackmail me, so I was not worried, but I called him to know what was wrong, and he kept saying I should not worry he was going to tell me”

“I waited for two days with no reply from him, then I sent him a very direct message, that the gist he was keeping from me if it was something I can manage and it goes wrong, I won’t be happy with him”

“Nedu then called to tell me he was doing a recording with Harry who made some allegations against him. I called Harry’s lawyer about the news I heard, to warn Harry to stop what he was planning to do.”

“I reached out to my counsel to tell them, this was what was coming, that they should get prepared”.

“Reaching out to Nedu again, he sent me a voice note, telling me was not going to release the recording and did not even do the recording because he changed his mind”