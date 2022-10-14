By Cynthia Alo

The Director General of the Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria, SMEDAN, Mr. Olawale Fasanya, has described the inauguration of the Association of Certified Business Development Service Providers of Nigeria (ACBDSP) as a welcome development that will deepen the practice of business development services in Nigeria.

Speaking when the board of trustees (BOT) and members of the ACBDSP paid him a courtesy call in Abuja, Fasanya reiterated the objectives of the BDSP program in Nigeria and what the Federal Government plans to achieve through it.

He further highlighted the key areas of collaboration with the new association and enjoined all certified BDSPs to work hard under the umbrella of ACBDSP.

This, he said, would bring value to the MSMEs as well as promote the growth of the sector in Nigeria.

Fasanya tasked ACBDSP to drive commitment of members towards the shared goals and stated that SMEDAN was ready to support the new body to promote SME development.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the BOT, Stanley Muoneke, commended the SMEDAN for its foresight and support during the formation of the association as well as its continued work to develop the MSME sector in Nigeria.

He noted that the ACBDSP aims to help build a community of professional BDSP practitioners who define excellence and advance ethics for the business development service Providers profession/practice in Nigeria.

The Board of Trustee members of the ACBDSP include Prof Helen Andow, Dr Dahiru Sani, Hajia Raliat Oyetunde, Mike Alade, Stanley Muoneke, Helen Emore, Ibrahim Buwanhot and Onaifo Prosper Uwa.

Other BDSP that were present at the Courtesy visit include Dr. Peter Ayim, Dr. Kabiru Dasuki, Francis Onyilo and Aghogho Akporido.