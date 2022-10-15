Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Turnout of voters in the ongoing local government election in Osun state is yet to pick up as electorates scarcely visit polling units to cast their votes.

Electoral officials were yet to arrive in some of the polling units visited as of 9 am while the polling units where electoral officers were on the ground had few voters waiting to cast their votes.

The election is a sole affair of the All Progressives Congress as the State Independent Electoral Commission, Mr Segun Oladitan disclosed during the week that only APC return forms of candidates for the exercise.

The ballot paper which was used for the poll does not have party logo but a Yes or No boxes to be ticked by the electorates.

Details later…