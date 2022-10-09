.

By Dennis Agbo

The Labour Party’s campaign spokesman, Dr Yunusa Tanko has raised alarm over the slow pace of distribution of Permanent Voters’ Card, PVC, by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He said the development has raised serious doubts about INEC’s preparedness to deliver a credible elections in 2023.

Tanko said Nigerians should stand up and demand from the Electoral umpire an urgent release of their PVCs to avoid being denfranchised in the forthcoming elections.

He noted that, “with rate INEC is handling the distributions of the PVCs, it is obvious that many newly registered voters will end up not picking their PVCs”.

The LP campaign spokesman further urged Professor Mammoud Yakubu-led Electoral body to live up to its promises of delivering a credible election come 2023 by ensuring that all registered voters got their PVCs promptly.

