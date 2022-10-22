L-R: Director Wemabod Limited Engr Kehinde Akinola; Chairman Wemabod Limited .Otunba Oluseyi Oduntan (OON),. Managing Director /CEO Mr. Oluyemi Ejidiran; Chairman, Tennis Section of Ikoyi Club, Mr. Akeem Mustafa,; Head Corporate Service Wemabod Dr Funto Alonge. Games Captain , Tennis Section , Ikoyi Club Mr Ekene Nwaokolo, during a press Conference by the Management of Wemabod at the Kick-off Ceremony of 60th Anniversary Ceremony in Lagos.

By Moses Nosike

One of the oldest property development and management company, and a subsidiary of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Wemabod Limited is set its 60 celebrations.

Speaking during the press conference to state how the anniversary celebration will run, the Managing Director/CEO, Yemi Ejidiran, said that the company which has emerged as one of the longest-standing real estate solution providers over the period of sixty years is set to raise a glass on this momentous Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

Continuing, Ejidiran who said that providing a real estate solutions in this part of the world needs a lot of funding told newsmen also that many a time, process of documentation is another challenge,and advises on government on proper regulation. Speaking further he said, “Wemabod Limited is a property development and management company with focus on property development, property management and building/facilities service management. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Odu’ A Investment company Limited and was incorporated under the name, Nabani Estates Limited, on the 20th of September, 1962″.

He explained how the event for the celebration of the 60th anniversary would kick off with quite a number of events which promised to be quite exciting.

“First to take place from October 17 to October 22, 2022 was Tennis tournament in conjunction with Ikoyi Club proudly sponsored by Wemabod Limited at the Tennis section of the prestigious Ikoyi Club 1938. That will be proceeded by JUMAT Service at the Dolphin Central Mosque, Dolphin Estate, Ikoyi Lagos on October 21, 2022.

Thereafter, Christian Thanksgiving Service will follow at the Archbishop Vining Anglican Church, Ikeja, on October 23, 2022. Also, there will be ground breaking ceremonies of the Néw 5000 sq.m. GLA Retail Development project at Surulere, on October 31, 2022, commissioning of Units of the newly completed Luxury residential development at Ikoyi Crescent, on November 1, 2022, and the grand finale of the anniversary celebrations with a Symposium and Wemabod Award and Gala Night on November 3, 2022 at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.