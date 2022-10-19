.

…I attracted setting up of Industrial Training Fund office in Ebonyi

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

The Senator representing Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly, Dr Sam Ominyi Egwu, yesterday stated that his seven years in the National Assembly, recorded various activities and achievements that have impacted positively on the generality of his constituents.

He berated his critics who are under-rating his achievements insisting they were ignorant of his records.

Egwu who is seeking re-election in the Senate on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the assertion in his country home Umuebe Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the State while fielding questions with newsmen.

He opined,” I sponsored many Bills that are at different stages of legislation, moved many motions and executed many Constituency projects”

“Viable projects executed namely sinking of boreholes, construction of road networks, distribution of electric transformers within Ebonyi North Senatorial District”

“As a Senator, more than two thousand Citizens of Ebonyi North extraction have benefited from my empowerment programmes”

” Training and equipping people to start up handiworks that will make them self reliant’

“I have not rested nor got distracted from my statutory responsibilities, the fact that some of us don’t make noise about our efforts does not mean we are idle”

“I have many Bills to my credit, some have been passed, others are at various stages of legislation, I have provided electricity, water and empowerment to my constituents, all these are there for verification incase anybody is in doubt’

” You see, I believe in teaching people how to catch fish, as a Governor I did same by empowering Ebonyi people educationally and today we are reaping the fruits of it”

Senator Egwu maintained that he attracted the setting up of Industrial Training Fund Office to Ebonyi State for the first time in the history of the State.

“My Blls were responsible for the establishment of a Technical College of Education in Ebonyi State”

“You don’t just go to the Senate without experience and contacts and you begin to do exploits, as a former Governor and ex-Minister I have the exposure and contacts to attract some of these things”

“If given another opportunity, I will consolidate on the achievements, my people must benefit maximally”

Speaking against the backdrop of zoning arrangements in the State, Dr Egwu refuted such insinuations stating “there was no time we sat down and agreed on the zoning arrangement of Senatorial position of Ebonyi North Zone”

“It’s all about pedigree, credibility and exposure, Senate is not for the boys, It’s for people with reasonable experience and exposure”

” That’s why if you go there, you see former Governors, Rtd Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs), Retired Generals and all that, if you don’t have good leadership experience, you only go there to be answering Sir to your colleagues”