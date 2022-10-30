By Ayo Onikoyi

SonyJojo Entertainment’s front-line Afropop genius and songwriter, Shittu Ganiyu popularly known as S Gee “Sweet Melody” has declared that he didn’t come into the music industry to play second fiddle to anyone. According to him, there may have been those who doubted his music talent before now, but his new six-track EP titled ‘Jayden’, which was released days back has eliminated all doubts.

At the listening party of the body of work in Lagos days back, S Gee showed how much he has mastered his craft as he took the audience on a musical journey laced with melodies.

One of the tracks on the EP, ‘Damilohun’ reflects the singer’s deep desire to rise to the top of his game even as he continues to thrill his fans.

The EP features 6 tracks with production credits from Coublon, Fiokee, Nipkeys, T.U.C, DeeYasso, Rhaffy.

Speaking about his music journey and lyrical prowess, S Gee said he has always been fascinated by deep knowledge of Nigerian music legends who used their lyrics to tell stories that shaped the minds of their listeners.

For him, it has been a long journey to stardom and he’s not ready to blow his chances but to keep his place in the music industry with consistent release of songs and top-notch visuals.

“I have worked really hard over the years and the result is the masterpiece we have just released. Every track reflects my journey and growth, which is very important for any serious-minded artiste.”

With Trabaye, No Forget, Pull Up, Damilohun, Nkem, Dey Ok, S Gee said he poured his mind into every track to remind the people that he was truly made for this moment.

