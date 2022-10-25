The Chief Executive Officer, CEO Adozillion Homes and Realty, Amb Dr Simon Adozi has been honoured with the award of Excellence in Business, Peace and Community Development.

The award ceremony which took place recently at Sheraton Hotels Abuja had as the theme, “Role of Nigerian the youth, Business & Community leaders, Media & Securty Agencies in the 2023 general elections”.

The award is in recognition of his efforts towards enhancing the living standards of his people, community and philanthropic initiatives.

Dr Adozi started his real estate career in 2016 as a realtor, helping over 60 real estate enthusiasts to purchase plots of land and build their dream houses from design conceptualization to the delivery of top-notch finishing whist upholding strict compliance with government procedure.

His company Adozillion Homes and Realty which started out in 2021 maintains a vision to be the leading real estate solution company of choice in Africa with unmatched focus on customer satisfaction. One year later, the company has been able to disrupt the market guided by its mission of building functional world-class structure that can be trusted.

Over its one year of existence, the company has proven capabilities in the provision of a wide variety of profitable residential and commercial properties out of sheer innovation enmeshed in modern standards by offering property ownership and investment opportunities thereby allowing clients to enjoy luxury and affordability with high returns on real estate investment .

The company’s offerings cut across property development, construction management, real estate investment and facility management. From conceptualization to completion, it creates properties that bring life to respective dream homes whilst helping clients write their story.

Guided by core value which touches on customer centricity, integrity, audacious awareness and excellence, the real estate development company has been consistent in its deliverables to clients as it believes clients are driving force of its existence.

The CEO has before now bagged several awards and recognitions including the prestigious 40-under-40 CEOs in Africa, African Youth Excellence Award, 100 most influential youths in Africa.

Other prominent Nigerians honoured at the Peace Achievers International Awards 2022 include, the governor of Nasarawa state, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, his Delta state counterpart and the vice presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, member representing Ika federal constituency, Honourable Victor Nwokolo, Founder Freelight of Nigeria Youth Foundation, Hajiya Farida Musa Jauro and many more.

In his remarks, the lead Organiser and Project Director Africa, Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe congratulated all the awardees for standing tall in selfless service to humanity, affirming that the agency will be at the forefront in identifying and recognizing eminent Nigerians deserving of award of excellence.

