to aid teaching of AI, Robotics

By Elizabeth Osayande

A digital engineering laboratory that will aid in the teaching of Artificial intelligence, AI, and Robotics has been donated to the University of Lagos, UNILAG, by Siemens Energy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Managing Director of Siemens Energy, Mr Seun Suleiman, said the action was in furthreance of the premium placed on education by the company.

He added that the laboratory, valued at N70 million, would also be supported by software that his company would also provide. He put the value of the software at N20 million.

“The laboratory has simulation technology, software and hardware with HMI display capabilities. Students can carry out simulation and automation. It will greatly help in the teaching of Artificial intelligence and Robotics.

“One of our cardinal points as a company is to develop education. We have been in Nigeria for over 50 years and we are always demonstrating our corporate social responsibility in manners that benefit tne society at large.

“We have committed about N70 million into the project and ordered software to the tune of N20 and we are surely going to sustain the project. We are a fully integrated energy firm that has global presence,” he stated.

Also speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor, UNILAG, Prof. Toyin Ogundipe, commended the comoanay for the gesture.

He also lauded Suleiman for seeing to the completion of the project which was initiated before he became the MD of Siemens Energy.

“Today’s event is in line with our policy of pick a programme, pick a person and pick a project. And I am assuring you that we will make judicious use of it. I also implore the lecturers to also allow students to use them. Don’t say they will spoil it. Also,those who will use the facilities will be trained,” he said.

The laboratory is located in the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering in the Faculty of Engineering.