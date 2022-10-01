By Benjamin Njoku

Showmax hosted an exclusive screening of its first Nigerian original limited-drama series, Diiche amid accolades during the week.

Popular media personality, Chigul who hosted the screening at The Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos, described the sitcom as “one of a kind drama series that will break new grounds.”

The star-studded event also premiered the six-part series produced and directed by James Omokwe.

Among the cast members that graced the event were Uzoamaka Onuoha, Chinyere Wilfred, Gloria Anozie-Young, Frank Konwea, and Uzoamaka Aniunoh.

Speaking on the drama series after the screening of the first episode, Executive producer James Omokwe expressed his excitement at producing the series.

“I don’t want to give too much away, but there’s a particular episode entirely in Igbo, and it’s a big deal. When the opportunity to make this film came, it was exciting for us as a team. To be honest, my real love is telling psychological stories. The first film I ever did, called the Awakening, is a thriller. It (Diiche) was like a homecoming for me, and I was very excited to produce it. However, I was anxious because it was for Showmax, and the production scale was so large, but we did it eventually,”Omokwe said.

For another director of the series, Ifeoma Chukwuogo, “Diiche is a beautiful blend of genres. It’s a whodunnit. It’s a psychological thriller. There are some metaphysical, supernatural stuff, and cultural elements. So, I think as people watch the series, they’ll start to see so many layers to the storytelling. It’s obviously entertaining, exciting, and illuminating. I think people will also ask questions about themselves, certain elements of the human condition, and some cultural things. In general, I’ll say entertaining and intriguing.”

Diiche follows the life of an A-list actress, who becomes a prime suspect in a high-profile murder investigation over the death of Nnamdi, her fiancé. She must take it upon herself, race against the clock to find out who killed him, and exonerate herself. However, there is more to the case than meets the eye and a back story of almost 30 years ago that reveals the tussle between good and evil. The drama series premiered exclusively on Showmax on Thursday, with new episodes every week.

