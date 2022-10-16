.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

A women’s support group within the All Progressives Congress APC, the Progressive Sisters’ Network, has challenged Presidential Candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and of the Labour Party LP, Mr Peter Obi to show evidence of their support for women in the past.

The group noted that the Tinubu/Shettima joint ticket presents the greatest hope of equity for Nigerian women.

This was contained in a statement by Rinsola Abiola, national coordinator of the Network.

According to her, Tinubu, in addition to prioritizing women’s empowerment in Lagos state, has mentored many women politically.

She said; “Our foremost aim at this moment is to contribute our quota to mobilising women’s votes for our father, leader and presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima; and this is what has led to the conceptualisation of the Sister-to-Sister Campaign.

“Our message is simple: the Tinubu/Shettima ticket presents the greatest hope of equity for Nigerian women, and this assertion is backed by the public service track records of both men.

“I make it bold to say that there is no leader in Nigeria’s political space who can lay claim to empowering and mentoring as many women as Asiwaju has, and I throw a challenge to other presidential candidates and their supporters to tell us what they have done for women.”

Abiola also lauded efforts by Tinubu’s running mate, Kashim Shettima, at gender mainstreaming during his tenure as governor of Borno state, saying he had four female commissioners and several women empowerment projects.