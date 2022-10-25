Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo, popularly known as Priscy has reacted to her rumoured leaked bedroom tape.

Priscilla dared her blackmailers to reveal her face in the purported nude video.

The 21-year-old brand influencer had earlier declined over her alleged sex tape, which was rumoured to have leaked.

Reacting to the alleged accusation, she took to her Snapchat page, to call out the accusers to bring out more evidence to back their claims.

The influencer stated that she has a large birthmark behind her legs.

She said, “So I heard a blog has my sex tape, aww awwn, why don’t you show my face? like? Show my face in the tape, lets see.

“Secondly, I have a birthmark at the back of my legs. A very big birthmark. So, try again,” she added.

RELATED NEWS