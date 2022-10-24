By Yinka Kolawole

Retail Supermarket Nigeria Limited (RSN), owners of Shoprite Nigeria, has reopened of its store in Circle Mall in Jakande area of Lekki, Lagos State, 24 months long after it’s forced closure following a series of looting incidents which occurred on the heels of the nationwide #EndSARS protest in 2020.

The Circle Mall store is one of 24 nationwide outlets currently bridging the gap between local businesses and consumers.

Speaking at the reopening over the weekend, Chief Executive Officer, RSN, Hubertus Rick, stated: “Two years ago, we made a tough decision to shut down operations at the Shoprite Circle Mall in response to the insecurity situation. The closure was in the interest of our customers as well as our staff as we had to prioritise the safety of lives and properties ahead of other interests. Today we’re happy to commence operations again as we have put measures in place to ensure the safety of all who will walk through our doors.”

Over the years, Shoprite Nigeria has made significant contributions to the nation’s economy. Currently, Shoprite Nigeria boasts of 10,000 staff; directly and indirectly employed. While expanding the retail industry in Nigeria, Shoprite invests heavily on its local supply chain involving more than 300 leading Nigerian suppliers, and partnership with many small businesses, farmers, suppliers of an assortment of local brands.

Earlier this year, RSN also announced the commencement of its expansion project with plans to launch stores in new locations across Nigeria in the coming months.

Reiterating the company’s commitment to expanding the retail industry in Nigeria, Hubertus said: “We are aware of the impact that the closure has had on our supply chain as well as the business at large. As we reopen this store and other outlets in subsequent months, we are prioritizing ensuring a safe shopping environment for our customers while expanding our retail network.”

