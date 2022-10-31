A Pan African empowerment movement initiative, SKY Girls, targeted at girls within the ages of 12-19 was launched in Nigeria, to strip the aspirational value from smoking while enhancing and inspiring the girls towards more positive behavioural patterns.

This is anchored on the susceptibility of teenage girls to bow to peer pressure. Girls join the movement by taking the SKY pledge which encourages a commitment by the girls to be “true to myself” and choose what they do and don’t want in their lives.

The movement was first launched in 2014 in Botswana, and is now also active in Ghana, Kenya, Cote d’Ivoire, Zambia was hosted in Lagos, Nigeria by Alex Unusual and Amiola Aguda who gave SKY the opportunity to share with the girls its core message, “Be true to yourself”.

It encourages adolescent girls to make positive choices for themselves, and be more confident in navigating peer pressure.

Launching the initiative, Lagos State Commissioner of Education, Folashade Adefisayo disclosed it would further its cause of building confidence in the Nigerian teen girl.

She applauded the programme and encouraged young girls and their parents to take advantage of the various opportunities tied to the initiative.

“It is impossible to quantify the magnitude of importance of such a programme in today’s world.

“I invite parents and guardians to avail their teenage girls the chance to be a part of this programme. We might not be able to change the world in an instant, but we can do so, one girl child at a time”.

General Manager Operations, 7even Interactive for SKY Girls, Adenike Odutola, explained that the girl focused movement is fuelled by its desire to reduce the worrying uptake of tobacco amongst adolescent girls by reaching girls through multiple online and offline channels, from magazines, social media, radio, TV shows, feature-length films, school clubs and community events.

“Within this platform and through role models, SKY integrates tobacco messaging in such a way as to make NOT SMOKING the aspirational choice.In addition, SKY Nigeria will seek to increase the financial inclusion of the teenage girls and young women.

“This will include messaging around financial decision-making, education and knowledge, to improve the girls and their families overall future life skills.

“Teen girls are at a stage when their attitudes and behaviours are in flux, and they look to their peers for guidance. This means the girls themselves can play a crucial role to prevent harmful behaviours before they begin and support each other to make positive choices.

This is why we have adopted a for-girls-by-girls model that amplifies girls own voices and provides peer-to-peer support”, she said.

Speaking about the community’s vision, SKY Girls Market Lead for Ghana and Nigeria Alice Railton, said that SKY Girls which has received funding from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation since 2013, has recorded tremendous success in other African countries where it operates.

“The programme has been independently evaluated and proven to be effective at delivering against empowerment outcomes including decision-making, self-confidence and enhanced social support”, said Railton.

“SKY Girls is confident that this movement within Nigeria would eventually lead to a more self-assured, tobacco free and financially literate teenage girls who make better informed decisions leading to a better life for themselves and their families”, she said.

