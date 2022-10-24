By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The Nigerian Ship-owners Association has started taking steps to enable it end division within the association by setting up committee with a view to reconciling the industry operators to have one voice.

This decision was reached at a General Meeting organized to present the report of the Steering Committee which was inaugurated on November 3, 2021 by the Chairman of the Board of Trustee, BoT, Dr. Isaac Jolapamo.

Members of the Resolution Committee included: Edmund Martins; Olayiwola Shittu; Akin Akinyemi, Engr Emmanuel Ilori; Engr Adewale Ishola; and Bar. Paul Omolodun, and are expected to present report by November 10 to enable the association conduct its election before the year ends.

Jolapamo said that the shipping industry would only benefit if they are one united strong force while lamenting the setbacks the division has cost the industry.

His words: “There is need for us to chat a way forward; we would have run into some problem out of our inexperience of running association and having election. But we must not allow this association to die and that is the button line. Our primary motivation is the corporate interest of this association and not individual or personal interest, some of us have benefitted from the association, we want others to benefit.““We have many issues before us especially how to bring back this association. Let all of us take it up as a task to keep NISA alive. We need to reposition this association for this association to be in place before the next government so that when the next government comes we would not be in disarray; we would have gotten our house right.

“It is only in Nigeria that we know of two or three ship-owners association, it is not done anywhere in the world, but because of the politics of what is happening, and it is helping the government so that they can do the divide and rule.’’

