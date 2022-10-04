.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (also known as Shi’ites) have filed contempt proceedings against the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, for his purported refusal to obey the court judgement delivered on 29th June 2020, which ordered the release of the corpses of Free-Zakzaky protesters killed by the men of the Nigeria Police in 2019 at Federal Secretariat, Abuja.

Interim spokesperson of IMN’s Academic Forum, Halima Aliyu, made the notice of consequence of disobedience of the judgement of court available to our correspondent in Abuja on Monday.

According to her, the Muslim sect had filed forms 48 & 49 in the Federal High Court, Maitama Abuja, against the IGP and the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital Abuja.

Aliyu said it was worrisome that the IGP and the authorities of the National Hospital Abuja disobeyed the order of the court on the release of the corpses of slain IMN members for more than two years, stressing that the sect had no option than to file contempt proceeding against them.

The notice read, “Take note that unless you obey the Declaration and Orders of Honourable Justice Taiwo O.Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja dated 29th June, 2020.”, thus:

“That the sum of five million Naira only will suffice as damage against the 1st defendant only in favor of the applicant.

“That an order is hereby made, directing the 1st and 2nd respondents to release the corpse of late Mahdi Musa and other to the applicant for immediate burial in accordance to Islamic rites.

“Take further notice that unless you obey the orders, will be guilty of contempt of court and will be liable to be committed to prison.”

Both the IGP and the CMD are expected to appear before Justice J. K. Omotosho of Court 7, Federal High Court, Maitama Abuja on Wednesday 5th October, 2022.

Earlier, Ms. Aliyu recalled that on Monday, 22nd July, 2019, police officers attacked a free-Zakzaky protest and opened fire on the demonstrators which led to the killing of 12 protesters, one unknown person, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and a journalist with Channels TV.

She continued, “After the incident, the police evacuated the corpses of the slain protesters, deposited four at National Hospital and 2 at Asokoro District Hospital and some of the protesters were able to take away other 6 of those brutally killed instantly.

“The police arrested many protesters and detained them at SARS facilities with neither medication nor feeding.

“While languishing in custody, three protesters eventually died, and again the corpses were moved to Asokoro District Hospital, making it 5 thereat.

“Up until this moment, there are four corpses of protesters at National Hospital Abuja and five at Asokoro District Hospital. All efforts to collect the corpses proved abortive.”

