Nigeria’s foremost cryptocurrency and digital assets company, The Shawn Exchange, has been voted as Africa’s Most Trusted and Reliable Financial Trading Brand Of The Year 2022.

The company won the award in September at an event powered by African Brands on Nigeria’s international news and entertainment channel, Silverbird television.

The recognition is a proof of what The Shawn Exchange, epresents as attested to by customers and business partners. The greatest asset a business organisation can boast of, apart from staff with top notch skills, is trust, which is an integral and uncompromising virtue for The Shawn Exchange established by young visionary entrepreneur, Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael.

The Shawn Exchange, the undisputable figure in cryptocurrency trading in Nigeria and Africa, has had an amazing year. The company experienced a massive leap in the calendar year, beginning with its strategy of excellent service delivery, prompt and reliable payments within minutes, policy of openness to customers and much more.

It bagged a massive feather in its cap this year when it added popular social media comedian, Oga Sabinus, to its list of brand ambassadors. More so, it was much easier for influencers to agree to come on board in the promotion of the brand, due to the favourable public image it also has.

As far as digital exchange business in concerned in Nigeria, The Shawn Exchange is ahead of the other competitors. It has naturally taken its place as the best platform to trade Giftcards and cryptocurrencies, be it Ethereum, Bitcoin, Dogecoin or any other coin.

The company posted the award plaque on its Instragram handle and dedicated the feat to its customers with a simple message.

“Congratulations to The Shawn Exchange family. Without you guys, we wouldn’t be here”, the firm wrote on social media.

The profile of the Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael owned The

Shawn Exchange continues to rise, as it offers the highest Return on Investment (RoI), which is why it is no match for its competitors.

“We have an investment plan for you, invest with TSE and get 40% interest in three months,” The Shawn Exchange wrote on social media.

The firm’s CEO has at every opportunity, stressed that Shawn Exchange will continue to protect the investment of its customers, regardless of the circumstances.

“Trust is an important part of running a business and good customer relationship is what builds trust. I can confidently say we have one of the best vendor-customer relationships that would make a first time customer a returning customer,” Ajayi Oluwadamilare Michael. stressed.

“You get the best responses from our well-trained staff along with fast and reliable payment and all these happen within very few minutes.”