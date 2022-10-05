By Biodun Busari

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has arrested seven Nigerians in connection with alleged involvement in activities of cybercrime in Ghana.

The suspects were nabbed after the EOCO acted on intelligence to raid a residence at Manhean, Obeyeyie in the Greater Accra Region on September 26, 2022.

According to Ghanaweb, the anti-crime agency issued a statement on Monday that no fewer than 21 individuals, believed to be victims of trafficking from Nigeria, were also rescued during the raid.

“At the end of the exercise, 28 Nigerians suspected to be engaged in Prohibited Cyber Activities, were taken into custody.

“After our initial screening, 21 of the persons were determined to be victims of Human Trafficking from Nigeria to Ghana,” the official statement said.

The seven suspects have since been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court as investigations are ongoing and they are billed to reappear in court on October 17.

The suspects are facing a 24-count charge bordering on human trafficking, assaults and other organised crimes.

