Nigerian American businessman Iruedo Junior Fidels widely known as Fidel has tossed out business advice to the government on improving Nigeria’s business sphere, enabling Nigeria to match up with the economy of developing countries.

The skyrocketing business man and philanthropist admonished the Nigeria government to emulate the business ideas and initiatives of developing countries.

Fidel reiterated the impact of the government in developing countries on the growth of citizenry business as a great measure to impoverish unemployment and tackle poverty.

“9 years ago when I was living in the UK I remember that they have a place called Job Centre or Job seekers

It’s a place you go to apply for jobs and they also have a website where you can search for all type jobs,” he said.

“I think about £150 every 2 weeks or every month I’m 100% sure if it was weekly or monthly and this helps and goes a long way! Because in Nigerian if you don’t have a job you have nothing, no money is coming from anywhere and nobody is coming to save you.”

According to Fidel, freedom of speech, financial grants, and empowerment programmes will enable Nigeria youths to learn a trade are the essential gauge of a business thriving country.

“Give grants to help small and big businesses, new and existing businesses. The government have to really allow freedom of speech as it seems people could get locked up for expressing themselves! I could go on and on,” he said.

Fidel obliged that the Nigerian government needs to care for its people to improve the economic situation of the country; however, “this is the difference between Nigerian and the foreign countries,” he added.