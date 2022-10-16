•The late 74 years old Pa James Akaa Ayem

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A bridge is supposed to link communities and add value to the users. In fact, the construction of any bridge brings excitement to the users even before the completion is achieved. However, for the people of Mbaakura Ward of Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State, the reverse is the case.

While they have been contending with the challenge of crossing the tributary of River Buruku through an ancient wooden bridge at Mbagen for ages, the recent attempt by the Federal Government to reverse their predicament with a concrete bridge, has turned out to be a deathtrap for them.

Their nightmarish experience has even been exacerbated by the abandonment of the new concrete bridge, which a lawmaker representing them in the House of Representatives, Mr. Kpam Sokpo, lobbied and secured for them.

Through the intervention of Mr. Sokpo, a contract was awarded for the construction of a single span concrete bridge across River Buruku to replace the ramshackle one that had become a source of headache for the natives. But work on the bridge has not only been inexplicably slow but has also featured some frightening dimensions now posing a threat to lives and property.

•The uncompleted bridge

Arewa Voice found out that although work on the bridge has progressed with the slab work and railings fully completed, the joining of the two support ends of the structure have not been completed for over a year, leaving gaps for users to explore other dangerous methods of crossing the uncompleted facility to their destinations.

Frustrated by the development and in a bid to put the bridge to use to ease their movement after decades of suffering, a wooden approach platform was constructed on both ends of the bridge to enable the stranded locals approach the bridge. Though perilous, the locals were left with no option than using the wooden platform until recently when the unexpected happened.

Just few weeks back, 74-year-old Pa James Akaa Ayem fell at the bridge and never recovered. The septuagenarian was returning home after the day’s activities when he slipped into the river while trying to cross the makeshift wooden platform.

With the help of the youths in the neighbourhood he was rescued and rushed for treatment at a nearby clinic but he died shortly after, precisely on September 3, 2022, sparking anger in the community.

The son of the deceased, Stephen Akaa, who spoke to Arewa Voice lamented the death of his father and decried the failure of the contractor handling the project to put necessary measures in place for the safety of users of the bridge under construction. Narrating how his late father lost his life in the unfortunate fall, Stephen said due to the absence of an approach platform on the bridge, road users usually disembark from their motorcycles and bicycles and climb the temporary wooden structure to access the bridge.

Akaa said: “My father disembarked from the motorcycle that carried him and when he attempted to climb the dangerous bridge, he fell into the river. He was rescued, but one week later he died from the injuries he sustained from the accident. Before then he persistently complained of pains even after receiving treatment.

•The old wooden bridge

As we speak we are making arrangements to bury him later this month. From what we gathered, the National Assembly member attracted the bridge to our community because the old wooden bridge was weak and falling apart due to age. But our worry at the moment is that work on the bridge has stopped and it has become a death trap.

“We do not know who could be the next victim because already the wooden platform provided to aid the climbing of the bridge is falling apart, thereby posing a serious danger to the users, like my late father. The main challenge is that in the course of building the new concrete bridge the old wooden bridge was compromised and it has become very unsafe to use also. So our appeal is to the lawmaker, who lobbied to have it constructed in our community, to ensure that it is done so that other people would not lose their loved ones at the point of crossing the river.”

On his part, an indigene of Mbagbaagbo, Mr. Luver Sha, lamented the plight of the natives of the area who can no longer access their homes as a result of the non-completion of the bridge long after work started. “Even the National Assembly member who sponsored the project is from this community. That is why our people are begging him to intervene. We are also urging the contractor handling the project to remove the wood on both edges of the bridge and replace it with concrete slabs to avert the death of more elderly people plying that route.”

Attempts by Arewa Voice to reach the sponsor of the project and House of Representatives member for Buruku Federal Constituency, Mr. Sokpo were unsuccessful as he did not pick his calls. His aide, Bem Ikyase, who eventually picked and promised to get him to react, never did as at the time of filing the report.