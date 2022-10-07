Seplat

By Udeme Akpan, in Cape Town

Seplat Energy Plc and other stakeholders have called on the global community to embrace gas, which Nigeria and other African nations have in commercial reserves, as a vehicle to achieving its energy transition.

Speaking at the ongoing Africa Oil Week, in Cape Town, South Africa, Chief Executive Officer, Seplat Energy Plc, Roger Brown, said Africa’s gas sector presents an enormous opportunity for developed nations to diversify their energy suppliers in the face of instability in European energy market, while still meeting their environmental responsibilities.

He said investment in Africa’s energy industry would help the developed nations, improve their energy security at little cost to the environment while complying with all their Environmental, Social and Governance, ESG, requirements.

