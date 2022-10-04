By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Ahead of Nigeria’s first National Day for Senior Citizens on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, the Global Knights Foundation, yesterday, hosted stakeholders for a symposium on the rights of older people.

Held at the Nordic Hotel Abuja, the session, which had as its theme, ‘Resilience of Older Persons in a Changing World’, highlighted the importance of relatable government policies and effective implementation as a foundation for supporting the welfare needs of the aged population.

Resource persons at the event include ex-Director, Corporate Affairs and External Linkages, National Human Rights Commission, Elder Lambert Oparah; Executive Director, Green light Initiative, Simon Patrick Obi; Founder, Veekeenat Wellness Place, Mrs Veekee Ojochide; and Civic, Political and Public Law Educator, Dr Nimi Walson-Jack.

Focusing on the mobility needs of older people, Simon Patrick Obi, who was a panelist, identified lack of affordable transportation and discrimination as a key barriers to meeting the mobility needs of older people, adding that safety and security while in transit was also of concern to them.

According to him, findings from a recent study in Nigeria and Uganda by Greenlight Initiative, revealed that “a lot of older people complain that the transportation system is not affordable for them unlike when they were younger and had a lot of money to move around.

“We had cases where some older persons were kidnapped because of their vulnerability. Some of them also told us that some motorists don’t like to pick them.

“In the UN human rights system, that is social inclusion. It’s not just about social inclusion, but the psychological impact on their mind. Such discrimination makes them depressed.”

He also not there was need for government to make affordable transport system available, adding that their safety and security should not be left out.

While speaking on institutions and policies for the aged population, Elder Lambert said, “Now, presently in Nigeria, we have close to about 9.4 million people who are in that category of 60 years and above.

“So you have such a critical population that we need to work for. We can no longer take it for granted that this population will need to be taken care of.

“Yes, the government has set up the Senior Citizens Centre, which was set up last year under the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry, but I think its should have been an agency that ought to be on its own to be able to cater for this critical population that is likely to get up to 25 million by the year 2050.”

Explaining the practical steps to promoting the rights and privileges of older persons, Walson-Jack is of the opinion that Nigerians need to establish care homes for the elderly.

According to him, traditional home care for the aging population is not sustainable, with migration of family members into other parts of the world.

He expressed optimism that the national commission for older persons would set up the centres to make retirement years comfortable for older persons.

On her part, Veekenat Ojochide called on Nigerians to prepare for their old age on time, saying diet, lifestyle choices had a way of affecting one later in life.

She stated that dehydration, nutrient deficiency in meals, toxin overload, and emotional trauma as some of the leading causes of health challenges for older persons.

“The human body is 75% water. So you have to come to that to that place where you’re able to always maintain that water level in the body. You should also eat for functionality not for self gratification,” Ojochide counseled.

Earlier, Mrs Ngozi John-Uya, Executive Director, Global Knights Foundation, promoting the rights of older persons is an opportunity for inclusion, wellness as they age gracefully.

She said the plight of older persons was worrisome, with issues of non-payment of pensions, health challenges, and outright discrimination in the country.

John-Uya called for more advocacy to ensure that the right institutions and policies were in place to promote the rights of older persons sustainably.

