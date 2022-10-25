.

A pro-development Niger Delta group, the Niger Delta Network has called on the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to make available relief materials for flood victims in the region.

In a communique issued at its enlarged meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers state last Sunday and signed by its Acting Secretary General and Director of Public Communications, Eric Igbinokpogie Esq and Dr. John Douglas respectively, the group said that as an interventionist agency and its supervising government agency, both the NDDC and MNDA respectively should ensure the setting up of proper camps for internally displaced persons.

The meeting which deliberated on the state of the region and effort on the part of government at ameliorating the sufferings of the people of the Niger Delta, also had the group urging critical stakeholders in the region to give maximum support and cooperation to the NDDC and its supervising ministry towards the speedy actualization of President Buhari’s vision for the region.

The group through the communique, urged the president to constitute without further delay, a substantive board of the NDDC in accordance with its enabling Act, while also appreciating him for “his determination to develop the Niger Delta Region”.

The communique hinted that findings done through its recent assessment tours to NDDC projects have revealed a number of projects that it said could be completed within the remaining days of the Buhari administration, adding that those projects, when completed, would positively impact the economy of the region and its citizens.

While comgratulating Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua on his recent appointment as Acting Managing Director of NDDC, the group in the communique also appreciated President Buhari for appointing what it termed ” a seasoned technocrat” to oversee the affairs of the commission, describing the appointment as a step in the right direction towards the eventual constitution of a substantive board for the commission.

While praying God to grant him wisdom and enablement to have a smooth sail in the new responsibility and task ahead, the group also urge him to know it is time to positively change the story of the Niger Delta Region by working harmoniously with critical stakeholders in the region.

The group further commended the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Umana Okon Umana, for his swift implementation of the President’s directive as it concerns the reform of the commission, adding that the minister’s swift responses to, and implementation of the presidency’s developmental actions towards the region, have proven his commitment towards the development of the region.

