… describes Killing of security agents, others as barbaric

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Senator representing Edo North Senator Francis Alimikhena, has condemned last Friday’s attack on the convoy of the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM), Apostle Johnson Suleman, which led to the death of policemen and some of his domestic staff.

Senator Alimikhena’s condemnation of the barbaric attack was contained in a statement signed by his media Aide, Benjamin Atu, in Abuja, on Monday.

The federal lawmaker urged security agencies to rise to the occasion by bringing the brains behind the attack and the perpetrators to justice.

The Edo North Senator commiserated with the cleric as well as members of the families of victims of the attack.

He also prayed God to grant the souls of the departed eternal rest, and comfort their families.

The Senator also assured residents and indigenes of Edo North that he and his colleagues in the National Assembly will continue to work with the states to make laws to enhance security at all levels of government.

He also enjoined Nigerians to assist security agencies with timely intelligence by reporting strange movements around them because security is everybody’s business.

RELATED NEWS