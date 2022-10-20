File: Leader of IPOB Nnamdi Kanu during a court session. Photo by Gbemiga Olamikan.

The South East Caucus in the Senate chambers has pleaded with the Federal Government to release the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The caucus, in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, urged the Federal Government to obey the Appeal Court ruling, which ordered the immediate release of Kanu.

It also advised Federal Government against appealing the ruling at the Supreme Court.

The caucus rather asked the presidency to utilise the opportunity presented by the Appeal Court ruling and consider political solution to solve the lingering Kanu/IPOB issue in the interest of the country’s unity and peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

It however, cautioned that resorting to the Supreme Court would ignite varied interpretations, which to all intents is injurious to the unity and corporate existence of the country.

The statement reads partly, “We should be mindful of our diversity and the strengths we as a country derive there from. This is the time to show magnanimity and statesmanship. The Appeal Court has provided the leeway for the authorities to walk the talk as ones desirous of preserving Nigerias unity and respect for her diversity.

“Not appealing the matter and resorting to political solution will in no way question the enormous powers of the federal government, rather it would enhance its prestige as a government in love with all segments of the Nigerian society.

“Accordingly, we as a Caucus and stakeholders in the Nigeria project appeal to Mr President, to remember the promise he made to a delegation of elders of Igboland sometime ago and release Nnamdi Kanu, especially now that the Appeal Court by that ruling removed the burden of interference from him. Going on Appeal would ultimately negate that kind gesture,” the caucus stated.

Signatories to the statement include: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (Majority Whip), Senator Chukwuka Utazi (Minority Whip), Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senator Uche Ekwunife (Iyom), Senator Stella Oduah, Senator Sam Egwu, and Senator Obinna Ogba, Senator T A Orji (Ochendo).

Others are: Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Senator Micheal Nnachi, Senator Onyewuchi Ezenwa, Senator Rochas Okorocha, Senator Frank Ibezim, and Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Uba.