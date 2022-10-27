Selena Gomez

By Ada Osadebe

American singer, Selena Gomez has canceled her appearance on ‘The Tonight Show’ starring Jimmy Fallon, over contacting Covid-19.

The 30- year-old, uploaded a photo of herself on her Instagram story, lying on a couch on the morning of her scheduled appearance on the show, to inform her fans of the cancellation.

She said, “I’m not going to be on Fallon tonight.

“I ended up getting covid but am resting and feeling ok. A friendly reminder that covid is still out there.”

she stated further, “Get updated on your boosters.

“I was actually scheduled to get mine this week. Love you all,” she added.

RELATED NEWS