By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Director General, Nigerian College of Accountancy, NCA, Dr. Friday Akpan, has commended the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 3 Division, Rukuba, Major General Ibrahim Ali and the Sector 3 Commander of the OpSH, Col. Adamu for their efforts in providing security and keeping the College safe.

Major General Ali also doubles as the Commander, Operation Safe Haven, OpSH which is on a peacekeeping mission in Plateau State and the College which is located in Kwall, Bassa local government area of Plateau State is the training arm of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria, ANAN.

The DG gave the commendation when he visited the GOC/OpSH’s Commander at the Maxwell Khobe Cantonment at Rukuba, Bassa local government area of the State.

Dr. Akpan, in a statement issued by Cyril Umoh, the College’s Public Relations Officer, disclosed his visit to Major General Ali was to express appreciation because as a result of his efforts, the NCA has not suffered any security breach over the years “because of the tight security offered by officers of the special task force.”

He stressed that ANAN is a premium brand of choice, a member of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC) and that the College hosts international students, apart from the students that attend the College from all parts of the country, adding that the College is involved in capacity development and therefore wished to collaborate with the OpSH in this regard.

Responding, the GOC/OpSH Commander, Major General Ibrahim Ali, who described the NCA as one of the prestigious higher institutions of learning in Nigeria, said that security is everybody’s business, and called for improvement in the timely sharing of information and prayed for the relationship between the OpSH and the College to improve, promising to continue to provide security to the NCA.

Similarly, the DG also visited the Sector 3 Commander of the OpSH, Col. S. Adamu where he also commended him and his men, urging him to continue to do more, saying, “As we have resumed, the OpSH should reinforce its security… Principally we ask for your cooperation and collaboration in the area of security.”

In his response, Col. Adamu said that he would continue to synergize with the College, emphasizing that the College is too important to be neglected security-wise and advised the NCA community to be conscious of their internal security.

