By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- FOLLOWING the recent several alerts regarding security threats in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory, FCT, the National Assembly said Friday night that both the Senators and members of the House of Representatives would be made to go through the rigour of stop and search policy that it has commenced if they fail to go through the areas designated for them to pass through.

The National Assembly Friday night announced the commencement of a stop and serarch policy with regard to the present security threats in Abuja, just as the National Assembly Security Committee said that the National Assembly Complex was particularly a vulnerable target for insurgent attacks.

In a memo signed vy the Clerk of the Committee, Dr. Tahir Sani, the Committee resolved to adopt several proactive measures in the short and long terms.

The memo read: “One of such measures is the directive to Security Agencies and the Sergeant-at-Arms Department to ensure that, effective Monday, 31 October, 2022, all Vehicles coming into the National Assembly premises are thoroughly searched. This entails that, the drivers of the Vehicles shall by themselves, open the booths of their cars and submit their Vehicles to comprehensive checks.

“ Honourable Members and Distinguished Senators are by this notice advised to use the Presidential gate, unless they are willing to submit themselves to this “stop and search” policy.

“While regretting the inconvenience that this policy may cause to our Visitors, Staff, Honourable Members and Distinguished Senators, it is important to state that this measure is due to the exigent demands of our security challenges.”

Recall that the United States Mission in Nigeria had on Sunday in Abuja issued a security alert over the risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, especially in the Federal Capital Territory.

Following that of the US, more foreign missions in Nigeria raised similar security alerts of an impending terrorist attack on the nation’s capital.

The embassies of Denmark, Ireland, Bulgaria, Finland and Germany in Abuja have raised similar alerts following that of the US and UK.

