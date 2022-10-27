Olamilekan Adegbite

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite, Thursday night, assured participants of Abuja’s safety to host 2022 Nigeria Mining Week from November 1-3, 2022.

This was contained in a statement signed by Director, Press & Public Relations Department, Etore Thomas, where Olamilekan assured investors and stakeholders that Abuja is absolutely safe to host the event.

Theme of the 6th edition of the Nigeria Mining Week is ‘Successes and Achievements in the Mining Sector’.

The statement reads in part, “As the count down to the 2022 Nigeria Mining Week begins, the Federal Government has assured investors and stakeholders that Abuja is absolutely safe to host the 2022 Nigeria Mining Week.

“The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite gave this assurance during the 2nd Pre-Event Press Briefing ushering in the 6th Edition of the Nigeria Mining Week, at the Ministry’s Headquarters, in Abuja, on Thursday 27th October, 2022.

“He disclosed that the Federal Government is not resting on its oars to ensure the safety of lives and property in the country, adding that the Nigerian Security apparatus have been duly briefed to take care of the security situation.

“He noted that the fact that Abuja is safe is evidenced in the fact that His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will declare the event open.”

