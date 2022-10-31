Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has approved immediate construction of perimeter fencing around the permanent orientation camp of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area of the state.

AbdulRazaq announced this on Monday at the state Security Council Meeting in Government House, Ilorin.

The governor said the perimeter fencing would enhance security in the axis, while various security agencies were also deployed to the area.

The security council meeting was also attended by Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Kayode Alabi; Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Mamman Jubril; and Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters, retired Brig.-Gen. Saliu Bello.

Others are the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and all the security chiefs in the state, including the Police, Army, Navy, Air Force and DSS.

The security commanders unanimously said Kwara remains relatively safe compared to its neighbours, saying isolated incidents of illegal mining activities, cultism, flooding and its aftermaths, drug abuse and opportunistic abductions are being tackled head-on.

They called on citizens to be alert and to volunteer actionable intelligence to security agencies to prevent crimes, urging political parties to play by the rules and avoid violence of any kind.

The council, among other issues, also extensively discussed the security challenges around Gaa Osibi-Alagbado and Oko Olowo area of Ilorin, Edu, Patigi and Kaiama Local Government Areas of the state.

The council noted that the Army have been deployed to parts of Ifelodun, Edu and Patigi to check threats, while the Police and NSCDC are working hard to check the activities of land grabbers and other criminals around Oko Olowo and other areas.

The council also advised the state to carefully profile and register all okada riders in the state, especially in Offa and Oyun axis, following new influx from other states.

The security commanders also said joint operations and intelligence sharing are being done to prevent criminals fleeing Northwest from hibernating in the state.

