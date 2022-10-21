*Why we’re identifying with poor, vulnerable—NAS

By Dapo Akinrefon

The National Association of Seadogs, also known as Pyrates Confraternity, Alimosho chapter, Lagos State, in collaboration with its sister New Jersey and Pennsylvania chapter in the United States, has taken its poverty alleviation campaign to the Iyana-Ipaja market where over 50 traders were given monetary gifts to boost their businesses.

The chapters, designated as Hawkins and Hudson decks respectively, carried out the exercise as part of activities to mark this year’s International Day for the eradication of poverty celebrated every October 19.

The theme of the 2022 edition is ‘Building forward together: Ending persistent poverty.’

No fewer than 133 participants, including 92 traders, were part of the campaign rally which took place at the premises of the Customary Court within the Iyana-Ipaja market.

Cash gifts ranging from N5, 000 and slightly below were given to 50 lucky petty traders after raffle draws.

Speaking during the campaign, the President of the Alimosho chapter of NAS, Mr Shola Ajayi, and the second Vice-President, Mr Otomi Diemiruaye, said the exercise was aimed at showing empathy and identifying with the poor and vulnerable in society for encouragement.

Ajayi said: “This campaign tagged: Building forward together: Ending persistent poverty is to show empathy and identify with the poor and vulnerable in society. Our concern is to constantly push for a better society by being the voice of the voiceless. This campaign and subsequent cash gits will boost their morale to continue to the quest for a better life.

Also, the President of the New Jersey and Pennsylvania chapter of NAS, Mr Olalekan Olosunde, who joined the campaign via zoom, identified with the plights of the traders.

Earlier while declaring the campaign open, the Chairman of Alimosho LGA, who was represented by the Market Master, Mr Shobowale Shokafofo, urged the traders to be steadfast in their businesses.

One of the lucky beneficiaries, Racheal Abayomi, a vegetable trader, said she would invest the cash gift into her business.

Abayomi, who also sells palm oil, commended the association for the gesture.

“This money will be invested back into my business. I want to appreciate the National Association of Seadogs for this. We also plead with the association to do more as a medium to get the government to meet our yearnings in terms of tackling infrastructure and economic challenges,” she said.

The Baba-Oja and Iya-Oja of the Iyana-Ipaja market, Mr S. Salisu, and Mrs Risikat Badru, respectively, appreciated the association for having the poor at heart and reaching out to them in cash and kind, saying the gesture would go a long way to support their businesses.

The event featured an interactive session with the market traders on the feedback from the lecture and questions on access to a low-interest rate from the NPF Microfinance Bank that was on the ground.