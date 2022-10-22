.

The Chairman of Delta State Investments Development Agency (DIDA), Mr Paul Nmah has congratulated Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the Supreme Court in Abuja as the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate, adding that the victory is for the Delta PDP family.

The PDP Chieftain and investment guru, described the victory as well-deserved and tasked all PDP faithful in the state to put their difference aside and rally around the party’s candidates to ensure total victory in next year’s general elections.

Nmah emphasized that PDP is one big family and as such, all-party leaders and members must shake off any perceived hurt as a result of the outcome of the party primaries and join hands to deliver the party target of 5/5 in the coming elections.

According to him; “On behalf of my family and political associate, I want to congratulate Delta State incoming Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the Supreme Court, which has put to rest after a long-legal battle.

“The Supreme Court victory is an affirmation of the party’s trust the members and leaders have on you when they overwhelmingly choose you as our party flagbearer through a very transparent primary.

“Sir, as you prepare to step into the shoes of our Governor and incoming Vice President, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, I pray God to grant you wisdom, strength of character, and a sound mind to implement your MORE Agenda.

“And to our members who felt hurt by the outcome of the party primary, it’s time to shield our sword and embrace peace because there is no victor or vanquish, the victory is for Delta PDP, and the PDP umbrella is big enough to cover everyone.

“We must put away anything that divides us, work together as we used to and deliver all our candidates 5/5. Our Governor has done well and I believe that Deltans will see our works and vote PDP all the way.” the DIDA Boss said