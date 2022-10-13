Scott McTominay came off from the bench to score a stoppage-time winner as Manchester United defeated Omonia Nicosia 1-0 at Old Trafford on Thursday.

Rashford saw 10 chances fall to him but could not convert any as Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho ensured that none of his shot went into the back of the net.

Substitute McTominay stepped up three minutes into added time to save Rashford blushes and scoop three points for his team.

The result means Erik ten Hag’s side only needs a point from their final two group games against Sheriff and Real Sociedad to book their spot in the knockout stages