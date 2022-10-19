.

By Evelyn Usman

Scores of persons were injured in a violent clash between motor park touts and traders at the Alaba International market, Lagos.

As of the time of writing this report, the motor park touts popularly known as agbero, was exchanging bullets with some teams of policemen who were on the ground to calm the situation.

Vanguard gathered that the new leadership in the market directed the agberos to leave its terrain owing to complaints of increased toll collection from vehicles conveying customers’ goods.

They were alleged to be collecting as much as N4,000 from each driver, daily.

However this morning, the toll collectors reinforced, wielding dangerous weapons and attacking anyone in sight.

About seven persons had their skulls broken while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The crisis paralysed commercial activities at the popular market as shops were shut . Human and Vehicular movements were also hampered.

Policemen were still on ground to contain the situation.