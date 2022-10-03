‘

By Adeola Badru

Barely four weeks that a 5-storey building hotel collapsed in the Bodija area in Ibadan, another 2- storey building collapsed again in the same area on Sunday night.

The affected 2-storey building according to an eye witness collapsed on Sunday midnight around Adabor Junction, Ashi, Bodija, Ibadan.

This came a few weeks after the collapse of an uncompleted 5-storey hotel building adjacent to one of the new generation banks at Awosika in Ibadan North Local Government Area of the state.

The building, according to some residents, housed a pharmacy, supermarket and church.

The residents in the area that spoke with Vanguard, said no life was lost as the security guard in the building, who was the only one on the ground when the incident occurred was said to have been rescued and healthy.

One of the residents, Sade Aderibigbe said: “We suddenly heard a loud shaking noise in midnight, we were scared because we think it was armed robbers.”

“We rushed out to the scene, on getting there, we saw that the building has sunk and collapsed.”

Another resident, Tunde Abulesowo, said the land on which the building was built was formally used as a cemetery before it was sold to the developer.

“When the land was sold, the corpses in the cemetery were exhumed before the building was erected, the building was built during former Governor Akala’s administration.”

“The building has been given a sign of crack before it later came down, millions of goods and property were trapped in the rubbles.”

“We are making efforts to salvage the goods and make sure hoodlums do not have access to it so that they won’t cart them away. We have called the Police and NEMA, no life was lost and nobody was injured,” he said.

