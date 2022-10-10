TB Joshua’s The Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Lagos State. PHOTO: NAN

By Gabriel Olawale

The Synagogue, Church Of All Nations, SCOAN for the first time since the death of Prophet TB Joshua has held its popular Living Water Service which marked by the explosion of miracles, healing and deliverance.

Speaking during the power-packed programme televised on Emmanuel TV with participants from different parts of the world, SCOAN leader, Pastor Evelyn Joshua said the God of TB Joshua is alive.

She admonished Christians to let their hearts be in tune with God as His promises are sure and He will never forsake His own people. “For you to have come from different parts of the world for an encounter with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in this Living Water Service as given and commanded to His servant Prophet TB Joshua, today His grace, mercy, and favour would speak for you.”

Pastor Evelyn said that, one of the ardent and very precious hearty longings of the Prophet TB Joshua while on earth was to leave behind Christians in sound personal relationship with God. According to him, the greatest accomplishment anyone could have on earth is hearing from God, knowing what He wants for you, and doing what is entirely in His pleasure.TB Joshua would never fail to admonish, encourage, and inspire his listeners to live every day as if it were their last day on earth.

She recollected her husband’s admonition to the church while on earth, saying that Christianity is not a religion but a relationship.

“Trust God only. I am a human being like you, and I listen to God in everything I do. My Master is Jesus Christ. If He doesn’t say stretch your hand, I will not. Christianity is not a religion but a relationship.

“Try to have a good personal relationship with Him. You can talk to Him and He can talk to you. How can you truly worship God you don’t know? Have you ever thought of that or considered it in order to evaluate your Christian life and see whether you are what God wants you to be?

“Do not play with this serious issue of your being. Be committed to God’s words and ensure that in your Christian life journey you do not fail to achieve this. Only then can you have that calmness and peace that comes from knowing God and begin to live as a true human being”. That’s TB Joshua for you in his characteristically standard of life attitudes.

The programme was a glorious moment of God’s presence and power with the explosion of miracles, healing and deliverance beyond human imaginations.

